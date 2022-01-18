Interior Health announced Tuesday, Jan. 18, it is temporarily changing some services across the region, due to Omicron-related COVID-19 staffing challenges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Interior Health making ‘temporary’ changes due to COVID-19 staffing challenges

IH is temporarily reassigning, redeploying staff to sustain essential services throughout the region

Interior Health (IH) has announced ‘temporary’ service adjustments due to Omicron-related COVID-19 staffing challenges.

Inpatient services will be closed in Clearwater, Invermere and Lillooet.

Overnight hours will be reduced at the Ashcroft Community Health Centre and Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver and the Barriere and District Health Centre will be closed to redeploy staff to nearby emergency departments.

Across IH all non-urgent surgeries are being rescheduled, while some outpatient services, some primary care services, some adult day programs and some non-urgent home health services are being reduced.

The adjustments will vary by community and scheduled clients will be contacted directly.

“Current COVID-19 pressures have led to a staffing crisis that requires temporary emergency measures to maintain access to essential services that are relied on regionally,” said IH president and CEO Susan Brown Tuesday, Jan. 18 in a news release.

“We regret the impacts these service adjustments may cause and will be contacting patients, clients and residents directly to address care needs wherever possible.”

Brown said the move comes in order to maintain safe patient care.

“We will resume normal operations in impacted communities as soon as possible and in the meantime, we are temporarily reassigning and redeploying staff to sustain essential services throughout the region.”

