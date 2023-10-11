Interior Health issues overdose alert for Williams Lake

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug poisoning/overdose alert for Williams Lake.
“There have been numerous drug poisonings in Williams Lake, all related to down or fentanyl use,” notes the alert, which is in effect until Oct. 17.
Steps to prevent overdose include:
Get your drugs checked – find locations at drugchecking.ca
Be aware of increased risk if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol
Use with others around
Start with a small amount and space out your doses
Carry naloxone and know how use it
Get the LifeGuard App – lifeguarddh.com
Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you