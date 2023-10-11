A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)

Interior Health issues overdose alert for Williams Lake

There have been numerous drug poisoning in the lakecity

Interior Health has issued a toxic drug poisoning/overdose alert for Williams Lake.

“There have been numerous drug poisonings in Williams Lake, all related to down or fentanyl use,” notes the alert, which is in effect until Oct. 17.

Steps to prevent overdose include:

Get your drugs checked – find locations at drugchecking.ca

Be aware of increased risk if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol

Use with others around

Start with a small amount and space out your doses

Carry naloxone and know how use it

Get the LifeGuard App – lifeguarddh.com

Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you

B.C. overdosesWilliams Lake

