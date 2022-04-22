Interior Health issues drug alert for Nelson area

Down, a mix of fentanyl, benzos and stimulants, is being found in meth

Interior Health says a dangerous mix including fentanyl and benzodiazepine has been found in methamphetamine tested in Nelson.

Down, which is a mix fentanyl, benzos, caffeine and mannitol, can significantly increase the risk of overdose. The drugs in Nelson appear as clear white shards, crystals or powder.

Side effects include drowsiness, itchiness, memory loss and nausea.

The health authority’s alert for the Nelson area is in effect until April 29.

More than 9,400 people have died in British Columbia due to the toxic drug poisoning since the public health emergency was declared in 2016.

