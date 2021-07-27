(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Interior Health hosts week of pop-up vaccine clinics in Creston

No advance appointments are necessary for these clinics

Interior Health

Between July 27 and August 4, people in the Creston area can drop in at several pop-up clinics for COVID-19 immunizations.

No advance appointments are necessary for these clinics. People who live or work in the Creston area will be able to walk-up, register, and receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine.

July 28

  • Home Hardware from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1608 Northwest Blvd.

July 29

  • Pealow’s Independent Grocer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1501 Cook Street

July 31

  • Creston Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

121 Northwest Blvd.

Aug 2

  • Centennial Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

905 Birch Street

Aug 4

  • Creston Valley Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

531 16 Ave. S

Anyone in the Creston area born in 2009 or earlier are eligible for immunization. People are eligible for their second dose at seven weeks (49 days) after receiving their first dose.

Residents can also get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by making an appointment with Interior Health.

To make an appointment, register online by visiting www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1‑833‑838‑2323.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 immunization clinics and other resources, please visit news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines.

Creston Valley

Previous story
Canadian border workers could be on strike as early as next week
Next story
Semi-trailer rolls over on Highway 3, near Village of Midway

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Interior Health hosts week of pop-up vaccine clinics in Creston

A small fire burns near Salmo’s welcome sign on Saturday. RCMP are investigating a series of fires that may have been deliberately set near the village. Photo: Jessica Brown
Arson suspected as series of fires set around Salmo

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on March 22 and has now been found not criminally responsible due to mental illness. Photo: File photo
Woman charged in Castlegar teen stabbing released from custody

A new fire is burning near the Bombi Summit. Map: BC Wildfire Service
New person-caused fire ignites on Bombi Summit near Castlegar