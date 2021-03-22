Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)

Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Those who work in high-risk locations, such as industrial work camps and congregate living settings, will be getting their doses of COVID-19 vaccines, due to an additional supply announced by the province last week.

Interior Health (IH) said it is now able to direct immunizations to select locations, including food processing facilities, work camps, Big White Mountain, farms and nurseries.

Big White recently was moved up in the queue as part of the province’s distribution strategy for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is separate from the age-based distribution of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The health authority received 6,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and will complete the targeted immunizations over the next few weeks. Eligible employers have also been identified and IH is working directly with them to arrange vaccine appointments.

For the rest of the Interior region, IH is continuing its primary age-based immunization for the following groups:

  • Seniors born in or before 1942 (79+) and Indigenous people born in or before 1966 (55+) could book starting Sat., March 20
  • Seniors born in or before 1943 (78+) may book from Mon., March 22
  • Seniors born in or before 1944 (77+) may book from Tues., March 23
  • Seniors born in or before 1945 (76+) may book from Thurs. March 25
  • Seniors born in or before 1946 (75+) may book from Sat., March 27

Those eligible for a vaccine may call 1-877-740-7747 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday, to book their appointment.

Additional essential worker priority groups can receive their first dose beginning in April, as identified by the B.C. COVID-19 Immunization Plan.

For more information visit www.interiorhealth.ca.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCoronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S, U.K., Canada levy sanctions against China over actions against Uyghur Muslims
Next story
Trudeau ‘appalled’ by homophobic graffiti outside Ottawa mayor’s home

Just Posted

Aaron Hemens is the editor for the Creston Valley Advance. Photo: Rame Kader
Editor’s Note: My final issue at the Advance

“Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way.”

Photo: DriveBC
2-vehicle collision closes Highway 3 near Yahk

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Yahk-Meadow Creek Road and Ryan Bridge, about 7.5 km east of Yahk.

Creston RCMP detachment. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston RCMP Report: 50 calls for assistance from March 15 to 22

On March 21, police were called to a suspicious person asleep in a vehicle on a residential street in Creston with the vehicle motor running.

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

Most Read