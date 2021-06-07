Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is one of the care homes in B.C. that has had a COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Care homes and hospice houses throughout the B.C. Interior have been awarded $700,000 via a national program.

The LTC+ Acting on Pandemic Learning Together program is a Healthcare Excellence Canada program launched to document and share lessons learned from delivering care during COVID-19, with hopes to be better prepared for future pandemics. Healthcare Excellence Canada is a federally funded not-for-profit.

“The people who live, work and visit care homes and hospice houses know firsthand the massive impact this pandemic has had on residents’ quality of care and the stress it has put on families and staff,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown.

“This special support will go a long way in capturing the lessons learned from this pandemic to prevent future challenges in the future.”

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen pandemic response in six key areas: readiness, prevention, people in the workforce, surge capacity, care planning, and the presence of family.

“The pandemic has emphasized the importance of working collaboratively. When we work together, we can achieve so much more,” said Tanya MacDonald, director of innovations and strategic development at Healthcare Excellence Canada. “LTC+ is a true partnership with organizations such as BC Patient Safety and Quality Council and the homes that are participating. We are working with each other, not for each other.”

