Interfor to invest $35 million at Castlegar mill

Interfor will be investing $35 million at their Castlegar mill over the next year.

The company says the investment will enhance its long-term competitiveness through improved productivity and higher-grade, higher-value production, and preserve its significant economic contribution to the Kootenays.

Interfor acquired the mill out of bankruptcy from Pope & Talbot in 2008 and spent $50 million on upgrades in 2015.

The mill employs about 210 people. The company says it also supports approximately 350 additional jobs through its contractors and associated businesses.

The project is expected to be complete by summer of 2022.

