The Nelson and District Community Complex pool will reopen on Oct. 13. Photo: Tyler Harper

Indoor pools in RDCK to reopen Oct. 13

Pools have been closed by the pandemic since March 16

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says its indoor pools in Nelson, Castlegar and Creston will reopen Oct. 13 with a number of caveats.

Swimmers won’t be allowed to drop-in for a dip. Instead users must pre-register for space in a schedule that’s still to be released, according to a Sept. 29 statement.

Change rooms will also be closed, which means swimmers should arrive in their attire. The statement adds a place to store shoes, coats and outwear will be provided.

Non-medical masks or face coverings will also be required when entering and moving through common areas, but not when exercising or performing physical activities such as swimming.

“The RDCK aquatic centre work group is working hard towards re-opening pools Oct. 13,” said Marty Benson, manager of the Nelson and District Recreation Complex and chair of the RDCK Aquatic re-opening work group.

“The reopening of pools has many layers to work through to ensure a safe return for our staff and our patrons. Safety is our first priority.”

User groups meanwhile, such as the Nelson Neptunes, will be given access to the pools once they’ve developed a COVID-19 safety plan.

“Safety measures such as physical distancing of two metres between participants and keeping total number of users under 50 people continue to impact our recreation and parks operations,” said Joe Chirico, general manager of community services.

“The RDCK and all our recreation partners will abide by all Provincial Health Orders and recommendations to keep our community safe.”

Indoor RDCK pools have been closed since March 16.

Coronavirus

