Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

B.C. has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, including a teacher connected with an independent school in the Lower Mainland.

As a precaution the school has stopped its in-class teaching for the balance of the year,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Thursday (June 18). The school is within the Fraser Health region, and anyone who came in contact with the teacher is being notified.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province. Ten of those infected are in hospital, five of who are in critical care.

B.C. has recorded a total of 2,783 confirmed cases since January.

Provincial health officials continue to deal with seven active outbreaks, six of which are in long-term or seniors care homes and the seventh in an acute care centre.

More to come.

