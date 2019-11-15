Photo by Jim Smith and Howard Smith.

Images art show and sale returns to Creston

The Images Art Show and Sale will be held on Nov. 23-24 at the Rotacrest hall from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

While the core group of artists has changed throughout the years, this is the 22nd consecutive year of this much-anticipated show.

Elaine and Andy Alfoldy are the longest attending members of the show.

The Images group is happy to announce its newest member, Jenny Steenkamp. This show also features Eileen Gidman, Laura Leeder, Sarah Miller, Jim Smith and Howard Smith.

Featured artists include:

Andy Alfoldy

Andy found great solace in doing his art this past year. It was like commiserating with an old trusted friend.

Elaine Alfoldy

Using acrylics and collaged papers on canvas, Elaine continues finding the semi-abstract designs inherent in grasses and grains and roadside flowers inspiring. When the weather was good this year and that was not a given she painted florals and landscape watercolours outdoors.

Eileen Gidman

In preparation for a much-anticipated September plein air painting trip, Eileen painted on location throughout the year. The spontaneity of painting outdoors excites her, and if she can complete 90 per cent of painting this way she counts it as a joyous painting day.

Laura Leeder

Laura continues to experiment with colour, style and design, in her series of mixed media collage paintings. Gardens, birds, and surrounding landscape are created through collage and techniques reminiscent of art deco and stained glass. These stylized paintings sparkle with lighthearted and expressive celebrations of nature. Laura is an active member of the annual Cross Country Seeing Art Studio Tours.

Sarah Miller

Sarah started riding her bike again this year, after a five-year break. She is seeing our beautiful valley from a fresh angle and is excited to take that perspective into the glass studio as she works on landscapes for the Images Art Show.

Jenny Steenkamp

Jenny’s work is all about colour. She gets inspired by beautiful colours and the fragrances of flowers, fruit, damp forest and the smell of first rain on dry soil. It is just pure joy to let the flowers live forever.

Jim Smith and Howard Smith

Clear skies made for a great summer of capturing high mountain scenery for Jim and Howard Smith. Majestic spires, with their flowing glaciers, provided a backdrop to colourful, flower-filled meadows along rolling alpine ridges. They also found hidden, intimate landscapes among rock walls with their unique patterns and vibrant lichens and flowers.

