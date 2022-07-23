IHIT confirms suspect vehicle found connected to double homicide in Chilliwack

Jeep YJ belonging to alleged shooter Eric Shestalo has been found, says RCMP’s homicide team

The Jeep belonging to an alleged suspect in a double homicide in Chilliwack has been found, RCMP have confirmed.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) found the Jeep YJ associated to Eric Shestalo, the suspect shooter in the July 21 double homicide on McNaught Road where two women died.

The Jeep was found in Bridal Falls. They are still looking for Shestalo.

“Investigators are in the process of determining why Mr. Shestalo travelled to Bridal Falls. We’re working to determine if he remains in the area or if he left,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are still urging people not to approach Mr. Shestalo and to contact 9-1-1 immediately. So far we’ve had many people come forward to provide information. We need that to continue as we work to track down Mr. Shestalo.”

A photo of the tarp-covered vehicle. (Facebook)

Efforts are ongoing to determine the whereabouts of Shestalo and he is considered armed and dangerous.

The tragic incident unfolded around 11 a.m. on July 21 where two women and one man were shot at a home in the 9700-block of McNaught Road in Chilliwack.

One of the women died at the scene. The other woman was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital where she later died. The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He is described as white, five feet and nine inches tall and 176 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket and a black hat with orange rim.

Anyone who sees Shestalo is urged to not approach him, and phone 911 immediately.

IHIT is also looking for witnesses and video footage. Anyone who was in the area of the 9700-block of McNaught Road between 9 a.m. and noon is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-4448, or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Eric John Shestalo, 50, has been identified as the alleged shooter in the July 21, 2022, attack in Chilliwack that left two women dead and a man injured. (IHIT photo)

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Breaking Newschilliwack

