Idle-free signs are popping up around Creston

The grassroots group Creston Climate Action is gaining momentum in raising awareness on the negative effect of vehicle idling has on the environment and public health.

“The negative effect of vehicle idling is part of a much larger issue, and, is linked to climate change,” said Creston Climate Action member Clement Verhoeven. “Somewhere along the way, we have lost our sense of the impact, or the choices we make on others. In my mind, we’ve been acting without thinking of the consequences, and how those will affect other people.”

Verhoeven started the conversation on the impact of air pollution on the health of Creston Valleys’ growing population in a delegation to town council on June 25.

“Think globally and act locally is still the mantra for successful climate actions and leaving the climate in better condition for future generations,” said Verhoeven during the Creston Climate Action delegation.

In Verhoeven’s delegation to the town council, Verhoeven suggested placing idle-free signage in parking lots and areas where people tend to idle.

To date, Creston Climate Action has half a dozen idle-free signs at various locations in the Creston Valley.

“The idle-free signs are a step in the right direction,” said Verhoeven. “I would like to encourage municipal government to come out publicly against idling. We can make a difference. We can make ourselves greener, have less impact on the environment, and improve, or at least mitigate a source of pollution.”

The Creston Climate Action group meets monthly at the Creston Library meeting room. The next meeting is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

