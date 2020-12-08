Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image

I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

A Mission principal is worried about how kids are interpreting COVID-19, after speaking with a child who felt shame after testing positive for the virus.

Principal Rob Clark of Silverdale Elementary posted a video to Twitter on Dec. 7, expressing his concerns about how adults are talking to their kids about the pandemic.

“If we as adults struggle with coming to terms with what it means to be in a pandemic, how much harder is it for a kid?” Clark said. “We don’t have all the answers, and kids look to us for those answers.”

Clark said he recently spoke with a child who confided that he had recently tested positive. Clark said he was shocked to hear the child was afraid to die, and felt ashamed.

“They were worried their friends wouldn’t hang out with them anymore, they were worried the other kids would see them as somebody not to play with,” Clark said. “They were thinking that maybe no one will ever want to be around them again.”

He said he got emotional over the conversation, because he knows how hard it was for the child to share those feelings with him. Clark said the kid is now receiving additional support, but worries about other how other kids are thinking about the pandemic.

The problem is not the messaging from the health authorities, or even parents, according to Clark, but that kids may be misinterpreting what the virus means on their own.

“This doesn’t happen because you’ve done something wrong,” Clark said in the video. “This spreads because it spreads.

“If your family, or anybody you know comes into contact with COVID-19, make sure you’re not shunning them, make sure you’re not excluding them, make sure you’re not contributing to their social isolation. Make sure you’re not stigmatizing it.”

Clark said Silverdale Elementary has focused on increasing support services, as well as youth-care and counselling times, but that continuing rites of passages in schools are also important.

When their annual trip to a local pumpkin patch was cancelled in October, Clark brought hundreds of pumpkins to the school and continued the tradition with COVID-19-safe rules.

He said he doesn’t have all the answers, but thinks parents need to be checking in with their kids regularly, and seeing how their feeling.

“We’re social beings in nature, I think it’s hard for kids – they don’t connect the same way on a phone call,” Clark said. “They need the things to find joy in, to love doing and the things that are coming up in future.”

RELATED: Mission principal saves goat, praised as hero by kindergarten students

Mission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners
Next story
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

Just Posted

A customer sanitizes their hands upon entry into Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer in Creston. Photo: Aaron Hemens
UPDATED: Creston security guard allegedly assaulted twice in a day over mask mandate

The security guard said that he lost his thumbnail after a cart was slammed into his hands

. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
74 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

27 residents and one staff member have tested positive at a long-term care home in Oliver

Alpine wolf spider on the mountain tops. Photo: Ed McMackin
Out There: Mountain-Top Wolf Spiders

“Wolves are not only found in our Kootenay Lake mountains, but they are found in the spider world.”

In November, Aimee Watson was acclaimed as the chair for another year at the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Aimee Watson acclaimed as RDCK chair for third one-year term

Watson outlines eight of the most pressing issues for the RDCK in 2021

Volunteers of all ages took part in the Creston Ministerial Association’s annual Christmas hamper packing on Dec. 16, 2019. Photo: Brian Lawrence
The Home Stretch: Creston Ministerial Hampers Update

“Due to the help of so many in our community, we are excited to let you know that we have reached our $50,000 goal that we set a few months ago.”

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Sparwood mayor David Wilks was in attendance at the street party to discuss potential changes to Centennial Square.
‘We need to break down the boundaries’ for health care in Canada: Sparwood Mayor David Wilks

Wilks said that digital healthcare systems in Canada should be able to speak across provincial borders

(File photo)
Raccoons getting comfy in Elk Valley

WildSafeBC is reporting sightings of raccoons in Fernie and Sparwood

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

Most Read