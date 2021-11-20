Traffic backed up into Agassiz this week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. As of Saturday morning, traffic is single-lane alternating east and west of Agassiz. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Traffic backed up into Agassiz this week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. As of Saturday morning, traffic is single-lane alternating east and west of Agassiz. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Hwy 7 temporarily single-lane alternating through both mudslide zones

Traffic restrictions in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday

Conditions along Highway 7 are always changing, but traffic is still flowing as the Lower Mainland fights back against this week’s floods.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 20), Highway 7 west of Agassiz is single-lane, alternating traffic until 7 p.m. Highway 7 form Agassiz to Hope is also open to single-lane, alternating traffic, but travel to Hope is limited to essential travel only.

Major congestion can be expected in both directions.

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs announced the Miami River Greenway is closed due to high water levels, and East Sector Lands will remain closed until further notice.

Any residents from the evacuated area of Rockwell Drive that needs accommodations through emergency support services are asked to register at ess.gov.bc.ca or email missioness@mission.ca.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, accommodations are still available at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

Any questions concerning evacuation can be directed to eoc@kentbc.ca.

The District of Kent announced the session is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall.

The debrief is an opportunity for volunteers to share their experiences and what went well. CISM is designed to help prevent post-traumatic stress disorder, which a traumatic event like this could trigger.

