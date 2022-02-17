Hwy 3 to open to both lanes at Christina Lake slide overnight, on weekends

The affected stretch of road will go back to single-lane alternating traffic during the day

The highway contractor Yellowhead Road and Bridge has been working to clear the Christina Lake slide since Wednesday, Feb. 9. Photo courtesy of Colin Chitty

Highway 3 will re-open to two-lane traffic at the Christina Lake slide overnight and on weekends starting Thursday, Feb. 17.

The affected stretch of road will go back to single-lane alternating traffic from 7 a.m., through 5 p.m., as Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB) crews carry on their work, according to Operations Manager, Greg McNeil. The road will be open to both lanes on statutory holidays, including Family Day Monday, Feb. 21, McNeil added.

Both lanes were covered early Wednesday, Feb. 9, when a rock slide let loose near the intersection of East Lake Drive. YRB soon managed to clear the northbound lane, which re-opened to alternating traffic at 2 p.m.

Crews had made good headway by the end of the day, but were set back by a second, smaller rock slide Wednesday night.

There have be no more slides since.

In just over a week, YRB has removed around 900 cubic metres of rock and debris, weighing an estimated 1,400 metric tonnes, McNeil said.

YRB aims to finish all work at the slide by mid-March, leaving a gaping hole in what had been a rough, but continuous rock face.

Until then, McNeil said daytime motorists can expect up to 20 minute delays on either side of the slide throughout the work week.

