This Sept. 4, 2021, satellite image provided by Maxar shows a view of oil slicks in the Gulf of Mexico at East Timbalier Island National Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Sept. 4, 2021, satellite image provided by Maxar shows a view of oil slicks in the Gulf of Mexico at East Timbalier Island National Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Hurricane Larry’s track shifts west, residents of Newfoundland warned to prepare

Hurricane is not expected to have much of an impact on the rest of Atlantic Canada

The expected track of hurricane Larry has shifted to the west, with the latest forecast suggesting the storm could make landfall in eastern Newfoundland early Saturday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax issued a tropical cyclone chart this morning that shows the centre of the storm crossing over the island’s Avalon Peninsula at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

At that point, Larry’s maximum sustained winds are expected to be 140 kilometres per hour — a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. Atlantic time today, Larry was 970 kilometres southeast of Bermuda, generating sustained winds of 185 kilometres per hour — a Category 3 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami issued a bulletin saying a tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda, and the federal agency advised those in southeastern Newfoundland to monitor the storm’s progress.

The hurricane is not expected to have much of an impact on the rest of Atlantic Canada, though rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Hurricane Ida traps Louisiana, leaves the grid a shambles

EnvironmentStorm

Previous story
Twelve Alberta mayors call for province to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport

Just Posted

Tia Wayling is the recreation services co-ordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. (File Photo)
Rec Perspectives: No Shortage of Autumn Activities

(Creston Valley Rotary Club)
Creston Valley Rotary cancels annual golf fundraiser, holds virtual auction

A Royal Ontario Museum fieldwork crew are seen extracting a shale slab containing a fossil of Titanokorys gainesi in the mountains of Kootenay National Park, B.C., in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-ROM, Jean-Bernard Caron, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare Kootenay fossil find shines new light on the evolution of bigness

(Clockwise from top left) South Okanagan — West Koonetay candidates Ken Robertson (Liberals), Richard Cannings (NDP), Tara Howse (Greens) and Helena Konanz (Conservatives) had a lively discussion via Zoom. Photo: Screenshot, edited to fit by Laurie Tritschler
South Okanagan – West Kootenay candidates spar over climate change