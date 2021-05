The West Kootenay fire season is beginning with a human-caused fire near Castlegar.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting that a fire at McCormick Creek on the south shore of Arrow Lake ignited on Sunday, May 16. The fire is located between Robson and Syringa Creek Provincial Park, but on the opposite side of the lake.

As of Sunday evening, the fire is approximately 0.6 hectares in size.

More to come …

