On Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. clocks will turn backwards an hour. (Unsplash)

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Despite B.C. Premier John Horgan’s push to get rid of the time change, daylight time is around the corner and people will ‘fall back’ an hour on Sunday.

On Nov. 3 at 2 a.m. clocks turn back an hour, giving you an extra hour to sleep in but Alanna McGinn, a sleep consultant, says there are ways to make the transition go smoothly. She works with families — from babies to adults — to teach them better sleeping habits for a more restful night.

READ ALSO: Get ready to ‘fall back’ again on Nov. 3, B.C. residents

She says the best way to prepare you and your children for the time change is by pushing your nightly routine back by 15 to 20 minutes each day prior to the shift, so by the time the clocks change you’re already adjusted to that time.

To get a better sleep on any given night, McGinn recommends working on your ‘personal sleep hygiene’ by having consistent sleep patterns. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day help sync your natural 24-hour body clock while making it easier to fall asleep and wake up.

READ ALSO: Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

Another tip McGinn recommends is turning off all electronic devices before bed time and avoiding bright screens before going to sleep.

Not getting enough sleep regularly can effect your long term health and can lead to increased risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and obesity, says McGinn.

For more information on sleep consulting or for more tips visit goodnightsleepsite.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Just Posted

Riondel Community Centre receives $26,692 from CBT Community Technology Program

The Senior Citizens Association Branch 96 will be working alongside the Riondel… Continue reading

Making it happen: The future of tourism in the Kootenay Rockies

In partnership with Kootenay Rockies Tourism, Indigenous Tourism BC, Destination BC, and… Continue reading

Creston Judo Club to host 2020 B.C. Winter Games Judo qualifier

The Creston Judo Club is hosting the Creston Challenge Cup and Petit… Continue reading

CCA to host Climate-Friendly Creston Symposium

The grassroots group Creston Climate Action (CCA) is hosting “Towards a Climate-Friendly… Continue reading

Creston Lions Club celebrates 80th anniversary

The Creston Lions Club celebrated its 80th anniversary with a celebration dinner… Continue reading

How to prepare for this weekend’s time change and adjust faster

Sleep expert offers ideas to make the transition more smooth

Langley soldier, 101, receives service medals nearly 75 years after Second World War

Cloverdale Legion hosts ceremony 74 years in the making

Pamela Anderson draws condemnation with Indigenous headdress Halloween tweet

Tweet shows two photos of the Ladysmith-born model, semi-nude, with feather headdress

‘They were unaware of the dangers’: Williams Lake SPCA urges caution for dogs in trucks

Injured puppy incident educates public on transporting unsecured pets in back of pickup trucks

Stampeders look to control playoff destiny in battle against B.C. Lions

Stamps (11-6) need to beat the B.C. Lions (5-12) to cement position

Deja vu: Hungry otter kills three koi, forcing closure of Vancouver garden – again

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen garden pond closed until further notice, remaining koi relocated to safety

Atlin, B.C. community mourns Bob the cat

Bob was struck by a car on Oct. 29. A memorial is planned for Nov. 16.

RCMP warns of AirBnb fraud after guest poses as owner in Okanagan

Police search for a male suspect after reported frauds in Kelowna

Vernon woman completes ultra-marathon, makes Canadian history

Vernon’s Shanda Hill completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Most Read