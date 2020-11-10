Doreen Downie was 18 years old when she joined the Canadian Women’s Army, located in Ottawa, Ont. Her rank was Sargent-Administrative Officer. Photo courtesy of Nancy Nicolajsen

Doreen Downie was 18 years old when she joined the Canadian Women’s Army, located in Ottawa, Ont. Her rank was Sargent-Administrative Officer. Photo courtesy of Nancy Nicolajsen

Honouring three WW2 veterans at Creston’s Crest View Village

Crest View Village residents Eileen Danberger, Ivan Dunford and Doreen Downie are all World War 2 veterans.

Crest View Village residents Eileen Danberger, Ivan Dunford and Doreen Downie are all World War 2 veterans. Nancy Nicolajsen, a resident advisor at Crest View, submitted these photos and short bios for each resident, which highlights their time in the military.

Doreen Downie was 18 years old when she joined the Canadian Women’s Army, located in Ottawa, Ont. Her rank was Sargent-Administrative Officer. Photo courtesy of Nancy Nicolajsen

Doreen Downie was 18 years old when she joined the Canadian Women’s Army, located in Ottawa, Ont. Her rank was Sergeant-Administrative Officer.

Eileen Danberger

Eileen Danberger was 17 and a half years old when she joined the Navy Arm Air Forces Institute in Wales at Bridgend Honeybourne railway station in England, where she worked as a high explosive inspector. Her responsibilities included setting up detonators.

Due to health reasons — gun powder in her lungs — she was relocated to the Royal Canadian Air Force Base in Honeybourne Worcestershire, England where she met her husband Tom. Tom was a Flight Lieutenant Officer and radio operator who was part of 36 bombings on the 426 Squadron. On his last mission, Tom’s aircraft was shot down in the ocean, but he and a few crew members survived through an emergency landing in the ocean.

Ivan Dunford

Ivan Dunford was born in North Greenwich, England. It wasn’t until 1975 when he became a Canadian citizen. At the age of 19, he enrolled in the Canadian Army at the Little Mountain Barracks in Vancouver.

Soon after, he was located in Maple Creek, Sask., and at the Bedford Basin in the Halifax peninsula. It was here where he received basic army training. His next destination was London, England, where Ivan got his full training with top high marks as a radio operator in Morse code and radiotelephone.

Promptly after, he spent a year in Italy — Naples, Rome and Perugia. Next, his radio crew drove their van to Marseille, France, where they stayed for a couple of weeks until reaching Holland.

It was here where his crew got permission to use some American mack trucks that were left behind. He transported troop personnel from Amsterdam to Rotterdam. Six months later, the war came to an end.

On his way back home, Ivan took a boat from Amsterdam to London, and from London took the train to Bath, England. He went on foot and got a lift to Rode, Somerset, a small village in the UK, where he stayed overnight to visit his grandparents. Back in London, he took the Ile de France to Halifax, and the train to Edmonton. His final stop was Clearwater, Alta., to reunite with his family.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Legion, other veterans groups to get $20M to weather COVID-19

Just Posted

Letters to the Editor. Black Press file photo.
Letter to the Editor: I live in Creston, and I have COVID-19

“I am still sick, and I don’t know where I contracted this virus, but I want to share my story so that you know that Coronavirus is here in our little community”

The Creston Valley Hospital. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Town of Creston confirms positive cases of COVID-19

Mayor Ron Toyota said that the confirmation of test-positive cases of COVID-19 serves as a reminder that the virus is a reality

Quantum Cannabis had its grand opening in Creston on Nov. 5. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Editorial: New business is better than no business

“You may not indulge in cannabis, but what’s more of an eyesore: a business that is operating within its legal rights? Or a vacant building?”

The Village of Salmo says nine cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed as of Monday morning. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
UPDATED: Nine cases of COVID-19 in Salmo; Mayor recommends caution

The Village of Salmo office, library and youth centre are closed

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Eternity Medical Equipment co-founder Jeff Wang (left) and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stand in Eternity mask production room. (Eternity Medical Equipment photo)
B.C. company to start making N95-equivalent medical masks

Eternity Medical Equipment expected to start production in Surrey next month

Julie Mungall places her painted stones at the Brookside veterans cemetery in Winnipeg, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Mungall is commemorating Remembrance Day by painting poppies and other designs on rocks and hiding them around the city, sometimes in plain sight, for people to pick up and take home with them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Most British Columbians are unaware of WWII battles fought on our own shores

Remembrance Day research shows Canadians know more about European WWII battles than attacks closer to home

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Peter Dawe salutes his son Capt. Matthew Dawe’s grave in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Capt.Matthew Dawe died in Afghanistan on July 4, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
Fewer people plan to attend virtual or in-person Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

The poll found that roughly 71 per cent of respondents will wear a poppy

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
VIDEO: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose, needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

Most Read