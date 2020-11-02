Honouring Lyle “Bud” Larson, a Creston WW2 Veteran

“Bud currently lives in Crest View Village and is less than a month away from his 99th birthday. Nowadays, he likes nothing better than to relate his World War 2 stories”

By Joan Fahselt, a Creston resident and daughter of Lyle (Bud) Larson

Remembrance Day — a memorial day observed by Canadians and other members of the Commonwealth since the end of the First World War, in order to remember all those who fought and died in the line of duty to keep us free.

Proudly, we remember Creston’s own Lyle (Bud) Larson who was a Lancaster bomber pilot in World War 2.

Flight Lieutenant Larson was a decorated member of the 405 Pathfinder Squadron. He received two Distinguished Flying Crosses (DFC) during the war, for saving his plane and the lives of his crew due to his heroic actions and extensive flying experience. He beat the odds by surviving 52 trips.

Bud often grins and says, “We were a very experienced crew, but there was also a lot of dumb luck along with us.”

Bud currently lives in Crest View Village and is less than a month away from his 99th birthday. Nowadays, he likes nothing better than to relate his World War 2 stories, which always leaves his audiences in awe.

We will remember Bud’s courage and patriotic duty that has given us the freedom that we all enjoy today. We shall never forget!