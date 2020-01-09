Home Is Where the Art Is offering wide range of Creston work

Over many millennia, great philosophers have tried to answer many questions, two of them being, what is art and what is a home? The next art exhibit by the Creston Valley Arts Council will also try to answer these questions through the medium of art. Home Is Where the Art Is will be at the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce building Jan. 6-Feb. 13.

The exhibit will include paintings, fibre art, photos, sculptures and pottery with the theme of what home means to the artist. While many local artists will be exhibiting their work, Prince Charles Secondary School students have gone to great lengths to give their interpretation of the theme. Included will be an exhibit from the PCSS woodworking and metalworking classes of items found in the home.

Local artist Carol Schloss gave two sessions with a senior arts class at PCSS using pastels to draw a favourite item in their home. Some of these will be included in the art show. Also included will be some of the results of a class given by Marnie Temple, who worked with a senior art class with acrylics on the theme of chairs in the home.

An unusual but a most welcome addition to the exhibit will be Jeff Banman’s PCSS photography group, who will be displaying photos of Creston using pinhole cameras made from various types of tin.

This exhibit will bring to a close many special activities that the Creston Valley Arts Council has put on during the last 14 months to celebrate the 50th anniversary year of its beginning in Creston in 1969. Events began in November 2018 with the Indigo-Go-Go art show followed by the Memory art show in February 2019. Other events celebrating this milestone year were a poetry jam, the second chautauqua, a teen art walk, the highly successful Trash to Treasure fashion show, which was part of Focus on Youth, an art auction titled Phantom of the Gallery, as well as several other events.

To help celebrate the end of the 50th anniversary year, a wine and cheese reception will be held 5-9 p.m. Jan. 10 as part of this exhibit, also in the chamber of commerce building. All are invited to this reception to help the arts and craft movement through the Creston Valley Arts Council celebrate the end of the first 50 years of service and begin the second 50 years.