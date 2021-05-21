The mountain hideaway north of Bridesville will be changing its name following a warning over the usage of ‘hobbit’ by Warner Bros. (Instagram)

Hobbit-themed Okanagan getaway changes name after threat from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. issued a trademark infringement warning over the use of the word ‘hobbit’

The getaway in the mountains east of Osoyoos known as the Hobbit Mountain Hole will be changing its name, after the owner was contacted by Warner Bros regarding trademark violations over the word “hobbit.”

After purchasing a ranch north just east of Osoyoos in Bridesville, B.C. last year Christine Le Comte dubbed the small guest house there the Hobbit Mountain Hole Bed and Breakfast and put it up on AirBnB.

The previous owner had built and designed the themed home, and had previously rented it under a different name.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Rare 1940s searchlight touches the sky in Penticton

“I didn’t think anything of it, originally it was the Hobbit Mountain Hideaway,” said le Comte. “It didn’t occur to me that ‘hobbit’ is a protected word, and I think most people wouldn’t.”

Le Comte said that a representative from Warner Bros. reached out earlier in the week through AirBnB over the use of Lord of the Rings author J. R. R. Tolkien’s most widely recognized term.

After some quick research to make sure it was a legitimate claim, she went forward with dropping the ‘hobbit’ name.

“There’s no way a regular person can go head-to-head with the big boys, ” said Le Comte.

As for what the future name will be? Le Comte is running a poll on social media, and the current favourite is Second Breakfast Hideaway.

“I thought I might just have fun with it and have the community involved,” said Le Comte. “It’s been really cool to have all the positive feedback and all the people in general being so supportive.”

Whatever the name is, Le Comte said the little hideaway will stay for people to come and enjoy.

“It’s a place for people to go and escape reality for a little bit,” said Le Comte.

The Western News has reached out to Warner Bros for comment but has not received a response as of the time of publication.

READ MORE: Mini murals art project fill Penticton brewery walls

Most Read