Flames from a vehicle fire on Highway 3 spread up hill. (Facebook)

Highway 3A from Keremeos to Penticton reopens

Reduced speed limits and additional RCMP will be along the road

Highway 3A has reopened with reduced speed limits while efforts to fight the Keremeos Creek wildfire continue.

The highway between Keremeos and Kaleden through Twin Lakes is open but traffic is slow and temporary closures are still possible.

Traffic along Highway 3 south of Cawston is also open but is limited to a single lane due to the wildfire that started in the early hours of Aug. 12.

The Highway 3 wildfire near Richter Mountain is currently listed at 40 hectares and was started following a crash on the road.

READ MORE: Flames from vehicle fire quickly spread off Highway 3 east of Keremeos

Wildfire fighting efforts continue and equipment is still using the highway, and smoke may reduce visibility. Drivers are asked to be careful and watch for firefighting crews and equipment.

Additional RCMP will also be active along both Highway 3A and 3.

The evacuation orders for the Apex Mountain Resort area and Green Mountain Road remain active and residents are asked to stay out of the evacuation order areas.

Firefighters are active along Highway 3A and Highway 3, monitoring wildfires and protecting homes.

