A mudflow cuts across the access road to a property on Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge on June 3, 2022. Heavy rain and the potential for debris flows has prompted the closure of Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Lytton. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)

A mudflow cuts across the access road to a property on Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge on June 3, 2022. Heavy rain and the potential for debris flows has prompted the closure of Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Lytton. (Photo credit: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan)

Highway 1 closed between Lytton and Spences Bridge as proactive measure

Highway will remain closed until the morning of June 4 due to the potential for debris flows

Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge has been closed due to a forecast of rain in the area and the potential for debris flows.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has taken the proactive step as of the afternoon of Friday, June 3.

In order to ensure the safety of travellers, the highway will remain closed throughout the night of June 3-4, and crews will re-inspect the highway at daylight on Saturday, June 4. Equipment and crews have been mobilized, and are prepared to undertake any cleanup or repairs that may be necessary to safely reopen the highway.

A thunderstorm rolled through the area around just after noon on June 3, bringing with it heavy rain. Residents along Highway 8 east of Spences Bridge are reporting mudslides in that area, which was hit hard by the flooding of the Nicola River in November 2021. While access to some properties along the highway has been restored, there is no estimated date for the reopening of Highway 8, which connects Spences Bridge with Merritt.

As of June 3, the Nicola River is one of several rivers in the province on a high streamflow advisory.

Drivers are advised to check www.drivebc.ca for updates and estimated times of reopening for Highway 1.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
Man arrested in connection to 2021 homicide of Port Moody woman Trina Hunt

Just Posted

Kootenay Lake Hospital will use the anaesthetic gas sevoflurane exclusively and discontinue the use of desflurane. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Kootenay Lake Hospital changes anaesthetic process to lower greenhouse gas footprint

(Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Name of Lower Kootenay Band’s new health building revealed

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is asking residents to be prepared for the potential for flooding. Photo: RDCK
High snowpack prompts RDCK to urge residents to prepare for flooding

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Doukhobors celebrate 75 Years of coming together in peace, brotherhood and song