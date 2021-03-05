High-speed internet now available in Wynndel

Swift Internet Inc. received $105,000 in funding to help improve the speed and reliability of internet access for those in the area

The Creston Valley community of Wynndel now has access to improved high-speed internet, after Swift Internet Inc. received $105,000 in funding from the Connecting British Columbia program to help complete a project designed to improve the speed and reliability of internet access for those in the area.

“Swift’s boosting connectivity in Wynndel is a perfect example of how government, nonprofits and internet service providers can come together to bridge the rural digital divide,” said Kitt Santano, CEO and president of Swift Internet Inc.

The Connecting British Columbia program provides funding to projects focused on improving the infrastructure required to deliver high-speed internet connectivity to rural and remote areas throughout the province.

According to the Ministry of Citizens’ Services, funding for the project came from a $50-million expansion of the program in December 2019. The total cost of the Wynndel project was approximately $266,000.

