High-speed internet goes online in the Creston Valley

The new wireless infrastructure makes download speeds of 50 megabits per second possible

After two years of endless Zoom calls and relying on virtual ways of connection, Creston Valley residents now have access to reliable high-speed internet.

Announced Wednesday (June 1), internet service providers can now offer residents access to broadband speeds of 50 megabits per-second (Mbps) for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson said the fast-paced connection is critical for work, school, health care, and community events.

The upgrade is part of a provincial goal to make high-speed internet available to all households in B.C. by 2027. The Connecting British Columbia program currently includes 164 approved projects.

This particular upgrade in the Kootenay town cost an estimated $1.7 million, predominantly funded by the federal and provincial governments. The regional districts of East Kootenay and Central Kootenay provided a combined total of about $105,000, and Swift Internet Inc. contributed $315,000.

Kitt Santano, president of Swift Internet Inc., stated the company’s investment is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In her statement, Santano said the infrastructure upgrade provides affordable and reliable high-speed internet to almost 1,500 households.

Other nearby communities to receive high-speed internet include West Creston, the East Shore, Yahk, Glenlily, Huseroft, Kingsgate, Kitchener, Kuskonook, Moyie, Sanca, and West Creston.

READ MORE: Laptop program cut by School District 8 in new budget

Creston ValleyInternet and Telecom