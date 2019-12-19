B.C. Ministry of Transportation clearing an avalanche near Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 last year. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Winter storm warning in effect

Avalanche Canada is calling for high avalanche danger this weekend across B.C. interior

The forecast is for Rogers Pass, North/South Columbia Mountains, Kootenays and the Cariboos.

Currently, there is a winter storm warning in effect for those areas with Environment Canada expecting up to 60 cm, coupled with warming temperatures.

Forecast for Glacier National Park and Rogers Pass:

Issued: Thursday

“The Avalanche Hazard is rated Considerable for TODAY, but will increase to high TONIGHT and TOMORROW!”

Forecast for Friday:

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Considerable (this will increase to high by Saturday)

Snowpack problems include: storm and persistent slabs on all aspects.

For more information, visit Avalanche Canada

 

