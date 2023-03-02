High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

An assessment is in progress

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions west of #Revelstoke between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge due to high avalanche hazard. An assessment is in progress. #Sicamous ℹ️ For more info:https://t.co/6zW4srLiGH pic.twitter.com/cB0FgmCOw2 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 2, 2023

