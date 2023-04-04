Police say a “heroic” neighbour helped to free a child from a moving garage door in New Westminster on Sunday (April 2, 2023). (Black Press Media files)

‘Heroic’ neighbour helps free child stuck in garage door in New Westminster

Police say the child was ‘entangled in the garage door’

The fast action of a New Westminster neighbour saved a child who had gotten caught in a moving garage door on Sunday evening (April 2).

According to New West police Sgt. Andrew Leaver, a “heroic neighbour heard the mother in distress and rushed to free the child who was unable to free themself from the moving parts of the garage door.”

It’s believed the child had become entangled in the garage door and had been injured, and the investigation ins ongoing. Leaver wasn’t able to comment further on the child’s condition, nor any treatments they received.

“Although, we believe the child’s clothing may have been a contributing factor to the event.”

Fire chief Erin Williams said it’s “heartwarming” to see neighbours do the right thing.

