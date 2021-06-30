Heat wave help for communities stretching B.C. emergency resources

Temperatures in Victoria reached 40 degrees on Monday, with records broken all across the province this week. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. emergency response and public health teams have been stretched to the limit, and 9-1-1 calls have broken records along with extreme heat, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Wednesday.

“Police and emergency services have been redeploying officers and pleading for people to only call 9-1-1 during emergencies, as heat-related deaths have severely depleted front-line resources and severely delayed response times,” Farnworth said June 30.

B.C. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe reported Wednesday that at least 486 sudden and unexpected deaths have been reported to the agencysince Friday, a 195 per cent increase in a typical five-day period.

Farnworth said the province will reimburse communities for extra costs related to the heat wave, such as opening libraries and community centres to accommodate people who could find no relief at home.

“This includes transportation to and from cooling centres in communities where no scheduled or reasonable public transportation exists, staff wages and overtime to open a civic facility that otherwise would not happen, and workers compensation coverage for emergency social service volunteers to support water for distribution within a facility,” Farnworth said.

more to come…

