Have your say in B.C.’s largest population health survey

Public health is encouraging people who live in British Columbia to participate in the third SPEAK survey and share their priorities for health and well-being in their communities.

The Survey on Population Experiences, Action and Knowledge (SPEAK) asks people living in B.C. about their physical and mental health and social and economic wellness. By participating, British Columbians have an opportunity to share what is important to them to help improve the health of their community.

This year’s survey also asks participants about their experiences with extreme weather-related events. The goal is to learn what supports are needed in B.C. communities to promote health and reduce inequities.

Over the next two months, public health in all regions will be promoting the survey with the goal of hearing from people across the province. Health authorities are working to increase participation among older populations and harder-to-reach populations such as those who are experiencing homelessness.

“We strongly encourage everyone living within Interior Health to take a few moments and complete this important health survey, ensuring your voice is heard,” advises Dr. Martin Lavoie, Interim Chief Medical Health Officer, Interior Health. “ Information gleaned will help guide future public health planning and programming for years to come.”

Participate at: bccdc.ca. (enter “speak survey” in search bar)

Interesting points

· Approximately 400,000 people participated in the first COVID-19 SPEAK survey in May 2020, and approximately 200,000 participated in the second survey in April 2021.

· The survey is available in 11 languages: English, French, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Punjabi, Farsi, Arabic, Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese, and American Sign Language.

· The survey will be open for two months, beginning April 25.

· Past surveys have helped to inform and prioritize supports and initiatives such as: modelling vaccine projections; informing and targeting interventions to areas with high rates of vaccine hesitancy and informing COVID-19 vaccine program decisions; and modelling the impact of the pandemic and informing restart plans.

The BC Centre for Disease Control, a part of the Provincial Health Services Authority, provides public health leadership through surveillance, detection, treatment, prevention and consultation services. The Centre provides diagnostic and treatment services for people with diseases of public health importance, and analytical and policy support to all levels of government and health authorities. The BCCDC also provides health promotion and prevention services to reduce the burden of chronic disease, preventable injury and environmental health risks. For more, visit www.bccdc.ca or follow us on Twitter @CDCofBC.

The Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) provides specialized health care services and programs to communities across British Columbia, the territories of many distinct First Nations. We are grateful to all the First Nations who have cared for and nurtured this land for all time, including the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish), and səlil̓w̓ətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) First Nations on whose unceded and ancestral territory our head office is located. We work in partnership with other B.C. health authorities and the provincial government to deliver province-wide solutions that improve the health of British Columbians. For more information, visit www.phsa.ca or follow us @PHSAofBC.

The BCCDC Foundation for Public Health is a public health charity, and independent non-governmental organization, supporting and implementing evidence-based and equity-driven research, practice, and policy initiatives that have an immediate impact on the health of people in British Columbia. Working in partnership with public health in BC, we bring together philanthropy, funding, partnerships, engagement, and advocacy to advance programs and projects grounded in BC’s public health priorities and most pressing public health needs. Our vision is a healthier, safer, and more equitable future for all. For more, visit www.bccdcfoundation.org or follow @BCCDCFoundation.

