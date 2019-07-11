Volunteers harvesting cherries. (Photo credit Creston Valley Harvest Share)

Harvest Share program running for the 12th year

The Harvest Share program begins this week in the Creston Valley with the harvesting of cherries.

Part of the Creston Valley Food Action Coalition, Harvest Share, is a non-profit program designed to reduce the amount of food waste in the Creston Valley by harvesting excess produce from property owners and redistributing the food to community agencies, helping to minimize wildlife conflicts in the valley.

Last year volunteers donated 535 hours to 77 picks harvesting 16448 pounds of produce from property owners unable to harvest themselves.

“Volunteers get a third of what they pick, and the homeowner gets a third of what is on their tree or in their garden. The remaining third gets distributed to community agencies,” said Harvest Share co-ordinator Dennis Charles. “We are always looking for volunteers. It is an awesome way to get out in the community.”

Educational workshops hosted by Harvest Share are available throughout the harvest season.

“We host food preservation workshops to enhance food security for families,” said Charles. “In the fall we take classes from the local schools out into the orchards and educate the kids on why it is important not to have food waste, why it is important to help those less fortunate and why it is important to minimize wildlife attractions.”

For more information on how to take part in the Harvest Share Program, go to www.crestonfoodaction.ca or visit Harvest Share on Facebook.

