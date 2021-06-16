Handmade Heroes: Tuck Shop donates $30,000 to Creston Valley Hospital

The donation will be used to purchase new equipment at the hospital

On Friday, June 11, volunteers gathered outside of the Creston Valley Hospital Tuck Shop, located next to Trinity United Church, for a special presentation.

Valerie Halliday, Tuck Shop co-ordinator, presented a cheque of $30,000 in funds to Jason Schinbein, manager of clinical operations at the Creston Valley Hospital.

The donation will be used to purchase new equipment at the hospital.

“I know from personal experience how much this equipment makes a difference to the staff and patients at the hospital,” said Halliday, who has been a volunteer with the Tuck Shop for the last 16 years.

“The amount of support from this community has just been amazing. Thank you all so much.”

Over the years, donations have helped to purchase vital signs monitors, video conferencing equipment, dialysis equipment, and much more.

All of the gift items available to purchase at the Tuck Shop are handmade by community volunteers. Items include slippers, aprons, book sleeves and bookmarks, baby clothing, and more. Everything is reasonably priced with many items costing less than $10. All the proceeds from sales go back to supporting the hospital.

