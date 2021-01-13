UPDATE: Gusty winds results in power outages across the Creston Valley

A screenshot of power outages in the Creston Valley on Jan. 13. Photo: FortisBC

Wednesday’s early morning gusty winds in the Kootenay Lake region have resulted in power outages across the Creston Valley and surrounding area.

Gusts reached speeds of 50 to 70 km/h, according to Environment Canada. FortisBC reported that 226 residences along Highway 3 between Erickson and Yahk were without power. As of 12:45 p.m., all homes in the area have had their power restored.

A total of 536 homes in the Boswell area is without power. In the Kootenay Bay and Crawford Bay region, there are 515 residences still without power, as well as 349 in the Walkers area.

In the downtown Creston area, 43 residences and businesses are without power, 15 of which have been restored. Lakeview-Arrow Creek area, 14 residences are without power, while five homes in the Lister area are experiencing power outages. There were a total of 10 homes in West Creston also without power, seven of which have been restored.

Winds are expected to ease in the afternoon, said Environment Canada, who reminded residents to adjust their driving due to changing road conditions.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” said Environment Canada.

