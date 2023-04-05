Image: RCMP logo

Gunshot victim dropped off at Trail hospital awake, but remains in serious condition

As of April 5, Trail RCMP sergeant says the investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody

There’s a hopeful update about the medical condition of a Fruitvale woman, 36, who was dropped off at the hospital in Trail last week with a single gun shot wound to the head.

“She is reported to be awake and stable; however, still in serious condition,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich told the Trail Times Wednesday afternoon.

As of April 5, Wicentowich says the investigation is ongoing and no one is in custody.

The case began in the early hours of March 27 when a Nelson man, 39, allegedly left the victim at the emergency entrance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and fled before speaking with medical staff or the RCMP.

Soon after, officers seized a vehicle related to the case in the hospital parking lot. Later that morning, police caught up to the man in downtown Trail.

He was arrested for attempted murder, taken into custody, and later released pending further investigation.

The Trail RCMP report that the pair know each other, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

Read more: Nelson man arrested after woman dropped off at Trail hospital with gunshot wound to her head


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Gunshot victim dropped off at Trail hospital awake, but remains in serious condition

Pop-up banner image