Shots fired at Trail hospital; 1 person arrested

Police have confirmed to the Trail Times that there was a shooting at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), in Trail, on Tuesday (Oct. 25)

“There was a shooting near the ambulance station,” Trail and District RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said.

“No one injured, one is in custody.”

Interior Health also responded to a Trail Times inquiry.

“Interior Health can confirm the RCMP were called to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for an incident involving a firearm on the edge of the hospital property just before midnight on October 25,” said Ruth Kohut, director of clinical operations at KBRH.”

Kohut also confirmed no staff or patients were physically injured.

“This is a serious matter and we are ensuring anyone impacted receives follow-up and support,” said Kohut.


