Pokémon GO is an augmented-reality smartphone game. (File photo)

Pokémon GO is an augmented-reality smartphone game. (File photo)

Group of ‘aggressive’ men corner young woman, friend playing Pokémon GO in Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the men accused the friends of criminal activity

Police say a pair of Chase residents, while out catching Pokémon, also caught the attention of a some “aggressive adult men.”

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 Chase RCMP received a call from a “frightened young woman.” Kennedy said the caller and her friend were playing the game Pokémon GO (a game in which you use a mobile device to detect and capture virtual Pokémon characters) in a parking lot, when they were surrounded by a group of men who accused them of being involved in criminal activity.

After confronting the woman and her friend, the men reportedly departed in two trucks, one black and the other white. The women hurried home, uninjured but “understandably quite shaken,” said Kennedy.

Police conducted patrols but were unable to find the vehicles the men left in.

Read more: UPDATE: Employee at auto-wrecking business in Chase believes fire deliberately set

Read more: Sicamous development corporation asks residents what businesses the community needs

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. flood victims eligible for support navigating recovery funding beginning Feb. 1
Next story
B.C. spot prawn harvesters relieved at federal thaw on flash-freeze tubbing

Just Posted

Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada, is issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for recreational backcountry users across numerous forecast regions in BC and Alberta
Avalanche warning issued for Southern BC and Western Alberta

Hume School in Nelson is one of several that have sent letters alerting parents to absenteeism potentially linked to COVID-19. Photo: Tyler Harper
School District 8 becomes 3rd district in B.C. to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from staff

West Kootenay areas continue to set high COVID-19 case numbers. Illustration: B.C. Centre for Disease Control
Nelson area sets yet another COVID-19 case record

Wes Johnson and his fiancée Myran Hagenfeldt are the new owners of Baillie-Grohman Estate Winery. (Photo by Matt Bolt)
Next generation takes over Creston winery