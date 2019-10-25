Grizzly Bear presentations coming to West Creston and Crawford Bay

Grizzly Bear Community Information Sessions are coming to West Creston and Crawford Bay.

The sessions are designed to help people and grizzly bears coexist in the area with minimal trouble for either species. Presentations are scheduled for Oct. 28, at 6 p.m. at the West Creston Hall and Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Crawford Bay Hall.

Members of the BC Conservation Service, WildSafeBC and Grizzly Bear Solutions will be on hand to present on topics such as attractant management, bear safety, and to provide valuable information on tools such as electric fencing and bear spray.

Some of the major attractants that bring grizzly bears into conflicts with humans are fruit, field crops and garbage. Livestock, such as chickens, pigs, sheep or goats, is an excellent caloric reward for bears and unless protected by electric fencing, a relatively risk-free meal for the bear.

Fruit and field crops are often much more accessible, and a bear can bulk up quickly thanks to quick, readily available calories. A properly installed and maintained electric fence is a very effective tool to protect such food sources from bears.

There is an electric fence cost-sharing program in the Kootenays for residents who live in grizzly bear habitat. Contact grizzlybearsolutions@gmail.com for more information on this program.

Garbage, due to its high organic content, is also a strong attractant to both grizzly and black bears. Properly managing your garbage will not only prevent grizzlies from accessing it, but it will also keep a multitude of other animals (including rats!) from frequenting the area.

Best practices include storing your garbage in a secure building until collection day. If you must store your garbage outside, please make sure it is in a certified bear-resistant container or a well-built structure. Examples of bear-resistant containers are listed on the WildSafeBC website.

Containers such as the TuffBoxx have been tested with grizzly bears and have withstood one hour of contact time. Other tips include freezing smelly items and only adding them to the bin on the morning of collection.

Residents of the Creston Valley and East Shore can also access a bear-resistant bin loaner program. Bins can be borrowed for two months or more or be purchased at a cost-sharing price.

Please contact grizzlybearsolutions@gmail.com for more information on this program.

For more information on how you can manage your attractants, please contact Rosie Wijenberg, WildSafeBC Community Coordinator, at selkirkpurcell@wildsafebc.com or call 250-551-7435 or online at WildSafeBC.com.

If you experience a conflict with wildlife, please call the Conservation Officer Service RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.