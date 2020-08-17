A man was taken to hospital after a grizzly bear attack at Spruce Lake on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Google Maps)

Man left with serious injuries after attack by grizzly bear with cubs in B.C.

Paramedics cared for one patient before the individual was sent to hospital in serious condition

A man is in hospital after a grizzly bear attack at Spruce Lake, north of Gold Bridge, on Sunday (Aug. 16).

According to BC Emergency Health Service, an air ambulance was sent to the scene after receiving a call at 4:10 p.m. Paramedics cared for one patient before he was airlifted to Kamloops hospital in serious condition.

In a statement, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the 58-year-old man was attacked by the grizzly while mountain biking along the Castle Pass Trail in the Spruce Lake Wildness Area. The service said the attacking bear was a sow with two cubs who were scared away by the man’s wife when she used bear spray on them.

The man was left with non-life threatening injuries to his leg and abdomen. The wife was not injured.

The service said this is the second attack in the Lilloeet area in the past week, although they are not believed to be connected.

The trail, which is within the South Chilcotin Mountains Provincial Park area, will be shut down and signage posted

