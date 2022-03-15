Greenwood man facing criminal charges after Trail RCMP seize cash, drugs

Trail RCMP report that officers seized $3,800 in cash, 26 grams of suspected cocaine and seven grams of suspected heroin from a Greenwood man after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction. Photo: Trail RCMP

A Greenwood man is facing criminal charges after the Trail RCMP busted him with a wad of cash, and substances suspected to be cocaine and heroin.

The man was arrested the night of March 13 after a Greater Trail police officer was out on patrol when he spotted the driver of a older model Chevrolet Silverado truck allegedly make an illegal left hand turn onto Highway 3B from Old Waneta Road, in Trail.

The officer detained the truck roadside and began an investigation.

Police allege that the driver, a 41-year-old Greenwood man, could not produce a valid BC Driver’s Licence to the investigating officer. A second RCMP officer attended and is reported to have observed a small vial inside the vehicle, containing a suspected illicit drug.

The investigating officer arrested the man for possession of a controlled substance.

The RCMP then searched the truck subsequent to the arrest and seized approximately $3,800 in cash, 26 grams of suspected cocaine and 7 grams of suspected heroin.

