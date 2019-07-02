Green Party invites the public to meet the two candidates vying for Kootenay Columbia nomination

Meetings in Cranbrook and Revelstoke; candidate will be chosen on July 14

Local Green Party members are currently going through the nomination process for the Kootenay Columbia riding in advance of the coming federal election on October 21, 2019.

To that end, meetings are being held in Cranbrook and Revelstoke this week to introduce the two candidates vying for the nomination and allow the public to learn a little more about them and the Green platform.

The two individuals seeking the nomination are Abra Brynne and Kerri Wall.

The Cranbrook meeting will be held 7 – 9 p.m., Thursday, July 4th at the College of the Rockies Cranbrook. (Look for signs with the meeting room number). The Revelstoke meeting will follow on Sunday July 7th, 7 – 9 p.m. at the Revelstoke United Church (basement).

All interested people, as well as Green Party members, are welcome to attend to learn about Abra and Kerri, one of whom will be chosen on July 14th as the Green Party candidate.

A very successful ‘meet the nomination contestants’ meeting was held in Nelson on June 25th. Thirty five people attended and all were deeply impressed by both of the contestants.

Abra Brynne is a resident of Nelson, deeply involved in food security work locally, regionally and nationally.

“It was inspiring and humbling to be in a room full of dedicated, passionate people who truly care about the future of our country and our planet,” Brynne said after the Nelson meeting. “If I am chosen to be the candidate, I realize that the bulk of the responsibility and work rests on my shoulders, but I am thrilled and relieved to know that whichever of us is chosen will be supported by such wonderful and knowledgeable Green Party members.”

Kerri Wall lives in Fernie and, working for Interior Health, provides health policy advice and support to local governments.

“The Green Party stands as strong as ever on policies for people and the planet – shifting away from fossil fuels, adopting basic income, electoral reform, etc. – but what really sets them apart is their commitment to collaborative governance,” Wall said. “All of this was evident at the Nelson event, where Green Party members, folks from the general public, and the nomination contestants themselves showed up with warmth, respect, intelligence, and optimism.”

