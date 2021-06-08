Members of the group Extinction Rebellion and their supporters dipped their hands in green paint and covered MLA Brittny Anderson’s door and windows with handprints on June 5, calling the display “green hands for Mother Nature.” Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Members of the group Extinction Rebellion and their supporters dipped their hands in green paint and covered MLA Brittny Anderson’s door and windows with handprints on June 5, calling the display “green hands for Mother Nature.” Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Green handprints on MLA’s Nelson office call for NDP to stop old growth logging

14-year-old activist calls the handprints ‘green hands for Mother Nature’

Activists covered MLA Brittny Anderson’s office door and windows in downtown Nelson with green painted handprints on June 5.

The first print was placed by 14-year-old Ginger Osecki of Nelson. She told the Nelson Star on June 7 that she made a speech outside Anderson’s office calling on the MLA to leave the NDP and join the Green Party because of what Osecki sees as NDP inaction on old growth logging.

“Brittny has stated that she’s against old growth logging, yet she isn’t doing anything about it,” Osecki said.

The demonstration was organized by the group Extinction Rebellion.

Responding to the handprints, Anderson said in an email, “It is so important that we listen to the voices of youth in our communities and across the province. The passion young people are showing on protecting our environment is inspiring.”

The provincial government has been embroiled in controversy during the past few months over allegations that it is not following its own expert panel’s recommendations on cutting old growth forests. Hundreds of people have blockaded loggers on Vancouver Island and 170 have reportedly been arrested. On June 5, three First Nations groups declared a two-year moratorium on logging in the disputed area.

Anderson said the province is asking Indigenous people to lead the way.

“They are the ones leading this process. Our government has taken first steps by protecting hundreds of thousands of hectares of old growth in several areas of the province after consultation with local First Nations, but we recognize there is still more work to do.”

Ginger Osecki, 14, in front of MLA Brittny Anderson’s office on June 5. Photo: Submitted

Ginger Osecki, 14, in front of MLA Brittny Anderson’s office on June 5. Photo: Submitted

Osecki, as part of the youth group Fridays for Future, has conducted a climate strike in front of Nelson City Hall every Friday with other youth for the past two years.

“I’ve put a lot of my energy into this and I haven’t been heard enough,” she said. “So I thought that this (handprint) action would help me be heard. It’s very symbolic.”

She said she sees cutting of old growth to be a part of the climate crisis and the prints on the MLA’s office are “green hands for Mother Nature.”

Police were not present at the event, Osecki said.

In Castlegar on May 31 the RCMP arrested Osecki and three adults after they blocked the street in front of forest minister Katrine Conroy’s office, refusing to move while demanding the end of cutting old growth. The four were released the same day, so far without charges.

Osecki says that following the Castlegar demonstration she received a call from Premier John Horgan’s office to set up an opportunity for her to discuss old growth logging, a discussion that has not yet happened.

Previous story
B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives

Just Posted

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Members of the group Extinction Rebellion and their supporters dipped their hands in green paint and covered MLA Brittny Anderson’s door and windows with handprints on June 5, calling the display “green hands for Mother Nature.” Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Green handprints on MLA’s Nelson office call for NDP to stop old growth logging

14-year-old activist calls the handprints ‘green hands for Mother Nature’

Students and teachers at Prince Charles Secondary School pose with a replica sturgeon-nosed canoe outside of the school’s library. (Submitted photo)
Creston school renames library in act of reconciliation

The library has been renamed Yaqsumit, after the iconic sturgeon-nosed canoe

Tia Wayling is the recreation services coordinator with the Regional District of Central Kootenay. File photo
Rec Perspectives: Every Little Bit Counts

‘Raindrops can collectively become floods. Snowflakes can pile up many feet high. Dollars in a piggy bank can amount to wealth.’

Jason Meidl is the funeral director at Creston Valley Funeral Services.
Ask Your Funeral Director: Is embalming required?

‘There is a place for embalming, but it’s not necessarily for everyone.’

Jeanette Makortoff is on a mission to say thank you to the first responders, health care providers and facilities that saved her life 10 years ago. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar accident survivor runs to say thank you

Jeanette Makortoff is on a mission to say thank you to the people that saved her life 10 years ago

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Safer drug supply crucial as B.C.’s naloxone program lauded: advocates

More than one million naloxone kits have been shipped out to 1,860 kits around B.C.

Children and Family Development Minister Mitzi Dean as she introduced two new pieces of legislation on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Screen grab)
B.C. inches towards universal child care, pledges to support Indigenous-led initiatives

The Early Learning and Childcare and Early Childhood Educators recapture the original B.C. Child Care Act introduced in 1996

Hunting and fish have been deemed an essential service during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Williams Lake Tribune photo)
Hunters join forces with conservationists to call on B.C. to protect fish and wildlife habitat

Unlikely alliance includes fishers, trappers, naturalists and conservation organizations

Spawning sockeye salmon, a species of Pacific salmon, are seen making their way up the Adams River in Roderick Haig-Brown Provincial Park near Chase, B.C., Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Federal ministers outline principles of $647M fund to protect Pacific salmon

Feds say programs will be in collaboration with Indigenous, commercial and recreational fishers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller speak about the need for addiction treatment facility near Vanderhoof, March 2021. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Remote B.C. addiction treatment centre tries again with ministry support

Agriculture minister insists she is not interfering in land commission

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Not much optimism from B.C.’s wildfire risk watchers

Significant lack of rainfall this year has southern Interior communities bracing for a rough season

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media file)
Princeton man, jailed with his mother, allegedly floods RCMP detachment with underwear

No estimate yet on damages or clean up costs

Most Read