(Photo courtesy of Kootenay Lake Sailing Association Facebook page)

Second annual Gray Creek Regatta

The Kootenay Lake Sailing Association (KLSA) is hosting their annual Gray Creek Regatta Aug. 31-Sept 1 at the Lakeview Store in Gray Creek, B.C.

Pre-registration is required by Aug. 28 to participate. Entry fees are $50 per boat paid at the time of registration and $60 for late registration. A meet and greet social will be held at the Lakeview Store camping area above the marina at 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Prizes for this year’s Gray Creek Regatta will be awarded to the first, second and third-place finishers in each fleet. Awards will be given out at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Lakeview Marina Dock.

Skippers must be members of KLSA and hold valid boat insurance, and memberships.

For more information on the Gray Creek Regatta visit www.kootenaylakesailing.ca or email kootenaylakesailing@gmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember
Next story
B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Just Posted

Gray Creek Regatta

The Kootenay Lake Sailing Association (KLSA) is hosting their annual Gray Creek… Continue reading

Feds give Ktunaxa Nation $16M to protect contentious Jumbo Glacier Resort site

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

BREAKING: Polygamist leader sentenced 12 months in child bride case

A convicted polygamist leader associated with Bountiful has been sentenced to 12… Continue reading

UPDATE: Kootenay Lake ferry to be hit by job action Saturday

Full service to return after the long weekend; Glade, Harrop-Procter ferries won’t be affected

Lower Kootenay Band shows pride with rainbow crosswalk

Six volunteers painted a rainbow crosswalk along a popular Lower Kootenay Band… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr, and Chris Rock talk about the worst times they bombed on stage

If your set at a comedy club’s open mic didn’t go so well, watch this and feel better

B.C. gas prices see long-weekend jump, just as inquiry report to be released

Vancouver will see prices as high as 155 cents per litre

B.C. woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember

Greater Victoria couple’s story of re-building relationship after head trauma goes viral

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Most Read