Second annual Gray Creek Regatta

The Kootenay Lake Sailing Association (KLSA) is hosting their annual Gray Creek Regatta Aug. 31-Sept 1 at the Lakeview Store in Gray Creek, B.C.

Pre-registration is required by Aug. 28 to participate. Entry fees are $50 per boat paid at the time of registration and $60 for late registration. A meet and greet social will be held at the Lakeview Store camping area above the marina at 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Prizes for this year’s Gray Creek Regatta will be awarded to the first, second and third-place finishers in each fleet. Awards will be given out at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Lakeview Marina Dock.

Skippers must be members of KLSA and hold valid boat insurance, and memberships.

For more information on the Gray Creek Regatta visit www.kootenaylakesailing.ca or email kootenaylakesailing@gmail.com

