Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Grassfire now under control in Kamloops west end

Fire sparked in Strathcona Park

  • Apr. 19, 2023 5:05 p.m.
  • News

Story via Kamloops This Week.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is responding to a grass fire in Strathcona Park, the West End of the city.

The blaze is burning on the hillside above the Summit Connector and officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

There have been reports of power outages, as well, with BC Hydro reporting almost 4,000 customers are without electricity.

As of 3:10 p.m., it appeared as though firefighters were getting a handle on the blaze, attacking it from homes above and from the West End street access below.

Kamloops Fire Rescue requested support from the BC Wildfire Service, which sent ground crews to the fire.

“Support has been requested. So, we do have some personnel on site supporting them, but they are the lead agency on that fire,” said Karley Desrosiers, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

bcwildfirefirefightersKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. NDP outhustle political opposition – combined – in donations
Next story
$42M coming to B.C.’s film, creative industry hit by pandemic challenges

Just Posted

Creston Jiu-Jitsu club won best team overall at Kootenay Submission Series 6. (Submitted)
Creston’s Jiu-Jitsu club earns 8 gold medals in Kootenay Submission Series 6

Members of the Creston Legion pose with Tim Armstrong (left), representative of the Tour of Honour. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Tour of Honour rolls through Creston

TAPS needs many volunteers to run programs for seniors. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Celebrating Volunteer Week: Weaving Us Together

Grade 7 student Lily Spears, centre stage, is playing Willy Wonka in the upcoming play from Adam Robertson Elementary School. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston students take to the stage for Willy Wonka Jr.

Pop-up banner image