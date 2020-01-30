Grant helps Creston’s Valley Community Services support families with young children

Valley Community Services received $60,000 through Columbia Basin Trust

Thirty-one projects aiming to improve quality of life in the Columbia Basin, focus on children’s development and strengthen social service organizations are receiving nearly $680,000 from Columbia Basin Trust’s Social Grants program.

“Alongside many community organizations in the region, the trust is dedicated to helping all people in the basin meet their needs and access the resources that will help them address challenges and thrive in their communities,” said CBT executive director (benefits delivery) Aimee Ambrosone. “These projects will boost the well-being of a wide range of people by addressing a variety of social issues and opportunities.”

For example, Creston’s Valley Community Services will put a $60,000 grant toward Building Resilience with Young Families, a program that provides support and information for families with young children.

“The focus of the program is to provide parents and caregivers with information regarding sources of significant stress for young children and ways to alleviate this type of stress,” said VCS executive director Justine Keirn. “Current research in brain development shows that significant stress during the early years of a child’s life causes their brains to develop differently, so it is important that parents know how to reduce or minimize sources of major stress where possible. This is not to say that stress should be avoided at all costs — normal stress is part of life and helps children develop and grow.”

The program is an important resource for Creston Valley families.

“The program provides direct consultation, referral and ongoing support to young families,” said Keirn. “This includes group support and education, nutritious food, one-to-one counselling and referrals to additional supports depending on the wishes of families.”

Elsewhere in the Columbia Basin, the Hospice Society of the Columbia Valley — with the help of volunteers, hospice staff, school staff and others — will provide support to children affected by loss and assist them in understanding and processing their grief in healthy ways.

“Children who aren’t able to discuss and process their grief may experience increased feelings of isolation, loneliness and distress,” said executive director Michèle Neider. “This project will help by fostering well-being in children who are the future of this valley.”

In Cranbrook, the Summit Community Services Society will offer a free counselling and support program for men dealing with issues like trauma, depression or substance abuse. It will specifically help them deal with five emotions: anger, happiness, sadness, fear and shame.

“Our community faces constant demand for supports for men, and yet these supports are lacking,” said executive director Heather Rennebohm. “This program will ensure that assistance for men who are facing and want to overcome challenges is easily accessible in the community in a secure surrounding.”

The Lardeau Valley Community Club will offer a weekly seniors’ program in Meadow Creek aimed at reducing social isolation and increasing community connection. The program includes a combination of gentle exercise, to help with mobility and balance, and a tea social, which gives participants time to socialize.

“This project provides an activity for seniors to participate in through the winter months, when depression and isolation occur more often,” said treasurer Amanda Cutting. “Also, we keep a list of all seniors who are involved in the project; if someone misses a day, we call and make sure they’re OK.”

