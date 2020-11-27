Grand Forks women rescue sick kitties from rural property

Kimberly Feeny and Lisa Valenta spent their Friday nursing seven cats rescued east of the city

One of seven kitties rescued from a property east of Grand Forks Friday, Nov. 27. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ Kimberly Feeny rescued seven cats from a Nursery Road property Friday, Nov. 27.

Twenty cats had been living in a feral colony there, a brood loosely watched over by a well-meaning homeowner who started leaving out food for a pair of cats abandoned by their owners three years ago.

Kimberly Feeny, left, rescues, fosters and homes cats with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program. She and friend Lisa Valenta, right, spent Friday, Nov. 27 nursing seven resuced kitties at Feeny’s home in Grand Forks. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Feeny said she has been fostering local kitties and placing them in forever homes in Grand Forks and neighbouring Castlegar and Nelson becasue Grand Forks doesn’t have a proper cat shelter.

“People seem to think that domestic cats can just fend for themselves outside as if they were wild, and that’s just not true,” she said.

Feeny, who works with the Kootenay Animal Assistance Program (KAAP), is sheltering, feeding, cleaning and generally loving her foster cats in a heated trailer outside her home, where she said she keeps cats of her own. The rescues are recovering from eye infections Feeny said are common among outdoor cats who live in a large colonies.

Her friend Lisa Valenta was busy administering the cats’ eye drops when The Gazette arrived Friday afternoon. The pair hopes to nurse the cats to the point where they are well enough to be neutered, spayed and micro-chipped by a local veterinarian.

The cats are being sheltered in a heated trailer outside Feeny’s home. This cat was kept in a carrying crate while he waited for his eye drops from Feeny’s friend, Lisa Valenta. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

“Kitties aren’t something you can throw away,” Valenta told The Gazette. “They’re forever.”

Feeny had just arrived from picking up cat food and kitty litter donated by Grand Forks residents when The Gazette arrived at her home Friday afternoon. Feeny and Valenta are asking people to donate to the KAAP website at www.kaap.ca.

