Members of the Grand Forks Piranhas competitive swimming team snatch up pool toys to form a “mothership” raft and ferry it as a team as part of a training exercise, with a fun twist, on July 27. The team had been in intense training for regionals later this weekend. Photo Karen McKinley

Members of the Grand Forks Piranhas competitive swimming team snatch up pool toys to form a “mothership” raft and ferry it as a team as part of a training exercise, with a fun twist, on July 27. The team had been in intense training for regionals later this weekend. Photo Karen McKinley

Grand Forks’ Piranhas to to the ‘extreme’ training for regionals

Swim team’s training ‘Monsters vs. Aliens’-themed regimen

The training regimen for Grand Forks’ Piranhas got a fun, out-of-this-world twist as they prepare for regional championships.

The entire team has been undergoing intense conditioning and training for “extreme week” at the city’s community pool, on dry land and Christina Lake, but the coaches decided to make it more engaging with activities with a movie theme to take the edge off of preparing for major competition.

Exercises are designed to test their endurance and team-building abilities, as well as working under pressure and time constraints, said co-coach Jayden Leroy.

“This is the peak of the club’s competitive season,” she said. “We train hard all week, then we taper off heading into regionals. That way, it helps them get past competitions. We are upping the ante a little bit, but in terms of team-building, we are making it more fun.”

Training is still intense, Leroy said, but these exercises are meant to bring the team together for regionals, which are being held in Nelson, over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

Unlike previous years, coaches decided to make it more entertaining for club members. They chose to incorporate the animated movie Monsters vs. Aliens, with exercises based on characters and scenes in the film.

From Monday to Friday, the team did three events a day, whether it was swimming or dry land training. At night the team would do a fun activity, such as a movie, or activities like tie dye or a potluck meal.

On Thursday, team members hit the lanes to do relay races, with a “junk pile” scavenger hunt thrown in, with the theme that they were gathering parts to build an alien mothership. Leroy explained members had to swim to the other side, pick up a pool toy, and swim back. Eventually, the teams had to put the pile together and swim with it.

A previous exercise was doing “Bobs,” based on a character in the movie called Bob. Swimmers had to quickly bob up and down in the water to control their breathing.

It created a lot of turbulence and noise in the pool, which was the idea, Leroy explained. This helped swimmers learn to deal with pressure and performing tasks, while keeping focused on working together.

Friday morning saw the team on the public beach in Christina Lake doing speed relays, where members had to run into the water, do three butterfly strokes and get out quickly. But like all the training events, there were also fun activities including sandcastle-building.

After catching his breath from doing relays, Kent Armstrong, 14, said he wasn’t going to be at regionals due to an injury, but said he felt the team was ready for regionals.

For himself, he loves extreme week to get in some last-minute training. For the whole team, it’s a great way to get the whole club together as one unit.

“It’s a great way for those kids that may not be that into it having a little more ‘go’ because there’s something worth going for at the end,” he said. “For the bigger swimmers who do go hard for the whole practice, it’s nice to have something to push for. It’s so much fun to train like this because it’s points, games, so many rewards to work for.”

Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire burning in North Shuswap threatens structures, evacuation order issued

Just Posted

Users of the Castlegar and District Community Complex will pay 7% more in user fees starting in September. Photo: RDCK
RDCK rec centres to see 7% increase in admission, rental fees

Joel Anderson’s manslaughter conviction stems from a criminal act which occurred on August 22, 2017, in downtown Trail. Photo: Unsplash
Trail man convicted of manslaughter in senior’s death

From left, Leanne Nicholson, Mike Taylor, Ken Taylor, Ann Taylor and Sherrie Taylor in a family photo. Ken Taylor needs a kidney and the family is asking for the public’s help in finding a living donor. Submitted photo
Family seeking organ donation for former Boundary resident

Acting Sub-Lieutenant Ian Marrack (left) and Sailor First Class Alexis Lambert-Murphy take a break from training Monday in Nelson. The pair are next to one of the small boats used by the Naval Security Team. Photo: Tyler Harper
Navy conducts training exercises on Kootenay Lake near Nelson