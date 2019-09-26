Students learned wildfire protection strategies with the BC Wildfire initial attack crew from Nelson and Smokey Bear. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

Creston Valley Grade 5 students celebrate National Foresty Week

Creston Valley Grade 5 students participated in the fifth annual National Forestry Week outdoor field trip to Russell Creek Community Forest.

Approximately 100 students attended the outdoor field trip hosted by Creston Community Forest. The field trip provided students with an opportunity to learn about forest ecology and the forest industry.

Students participated in hands-on learning stations with activities such as a biodiversity hike, wildfire protection strategies with the BC Wildfire initial attack crew from Nelson, a relay race, and learning about wildlife and crafting using tree bark/roots.

For more information on Creston Community Forest, visit www.crestoncommunityforest.com.

