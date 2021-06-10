(File)

“Gift card scam,” and “grandparent scam” are on the rise, Cranbrook RCMP say

Folks are falling for these scams: “No Government agency or reputable company will ever ask anyone to pay with gift cards in lieu of their fines”

The Cranbrook RCMP has recently received a spike in people losing money through gift card purchases, as well as the “grandparent” scam.

In recent days, Cranbrook RCMP has fielded several calls from local people who have been told by different agencies, including the Canada Revenue Agency, that they owe money and that they will soon be arrested if they do not comply with what the caller is demanding.

The caller then tells the person to go buy gift cards, provide them with the numbers and PINS, and that if they do not buy the gift cards they will end up in jail.

Several stores in the area have seen an upswing in people buying large amounts of gift cards, RCMP say — so much so that stores have put a limit on the amount they will sell at one time.

“Unfortunately people are falling for this scam”, says Cst Katie Forgeron. “No Government agency or reputable company will ever ask anyone to pay with gift cards in lieu of their fines. We are asking anyone who receives these types of calls to hang up on the caller. It is a scam”.

The other scam that is prevalent in the community is the so-called grandparent scam. The caller says they are the grandchild and that they are either in jail or have been in an accident and need money.

“Grandparents want to make sure their grandchildren are taken care of and may fall for this scam. If you receive a call from someone purporting to be a relative, take the time to ask identifying questions to ensure they are in fact related and not just someone trying to take your hard earned money,” adds Cst Forgeron.

If you suspect that you have been contacted by a scammer, note the phone number showing on call display and contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, toll free at 1-888-495-8501 or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Previous story
Family grieving after puppy mauled to death at Surrey park
Next story
Horgan hints U.S. border could open this summer, but ‘uncomfortable’ with B.C. vaccine passports

Just Posted

Tammy Bradford, manager of the Creston Museum & Archives for the last 23 years, wants to welcome visitors to check out their exhibits and programs this summer. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Museum encourages summer visitors to check out programs and activities

After some temporary closures of indoor exhibits due to COVID-19, the museum has re-opened to welcome visitors

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

(File)
“Gift card scam,” and “grandparent scam” are on the rise, Cranbrook RCMP say

Folks are falling for these scams: “No Government agency or reputable company will ever ask anyone to pay with gift cards in lieu of their fines”

Cougars who kill pets are a potential threat to humans, Conservation Officer Kyle Bueckert said. File photo
Wildlife officials stymied after West Kootenay cougar sighting posted only to Facebook

Conservation Officers are reminding the public to phone RAPP-line when they spot dangerous wildlife

Women of TAPS program in Creston. (Photo credit Valley Community Services)
TAPS: Seniors’ hindsight should be celebrated

TAPS spoke on why they love to serve our local seniors

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Paul Manly says he has no intentions of leaving the Green Party. (House of Commons image)
B.C.’s Green MPs have “no intention” of leaving the party after ‘heartbreaking’ departure

Manly, May only remaining Green MPs after Jennica Atwin left for the Liberals over internal disputes

B.C. Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found in Naramata home June 9, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Major Crimes investigate another murder near Penticton

Police believe all three killings are targeted acts related to drug and gang activities

Police monitor protesters at a blockade in the Fairy Creek area of southwestern Vancouver Island on Wednesday, June 9. (Facebook photo)
Arrests continue to mount despite paused old growth logging on southern Vancouver Island

Number of arrests approach 200 in Fairy Creek protests as activists complain about RCMP tactics

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Surrey Bylaw Department is investigating after seven-month-old Odis was mauled to death at Kennedy Park on Monday (June 7, 2021). (Submitted photo)
Family grieving after puppy mauled to death at Surrey park

Surrey Bylaw Department is now investigating

Friday’s Lotto Max draw has reached a record-breaking $120 million in total prizes (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
Lotto Max continues to break records as Friday’s draw reaches $120 million in total prizes

$70-million jackpot plus 50 Maxmillions prize draws up for grabs

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen skates during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Monday, September 28, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ Virtanen responds to sexual assault lawsuit, says relations consensual

The 24-year-old hockey player has been on leave since the allegations surfaced online in April

Most Read