General voting day for town byelection this Saturday

Voters can head to Upper Rotacrest Hall on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This weekend will be the last opportunity for residents to put in their vote for the local byelection.

General voting day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Upper Rotacrest Hall, located at 239 19 Avenue.

Earlier this year, two councillors resigned from their positions with the Town of Creston. In March, Karen Unruh announced she would moving closer to her family in Alberta, and not long after in May, Ellen Tzakis left for personal health reasons.

“We’re obligated to hold this byelection because the next municipal byelection is not until October 2022,” said Mayor Ron Toyota.

“It’s very unfortunate to have two councillors resign in the same year. But overall, there have been other byelections across B.C. this year, with some of it due to COVID and some due to changing priorities. We are thankful to have these five candidates.”

To replace the two open positions, the five candidates in the running are Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, Keith Goforth, Bill Hutchinson, and Nora Maddocks.

For more information and profiles on each of the candidates, visit crestonvalleyadvance.ca or refer to the Aug. 24 issue of the paper.

Residents should ensure they are eligible to vote and are registered. New voter registration will still be accepted on voting day. To register, you must be over the age of 18, a Canadian citizen, a resident of B.C. for at least six months prior to voting day, and a resident or registered owner of property within the Town of Creston for at least 30 days prior to voting day. Two pieces of identification will be required.

To find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote, or for further information, please email elections@creston.ca, phone 250-428-2214, or visit Town Hall at 238 10 Ave North within office hours.

